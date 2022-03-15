Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Trading Down 1.2%

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 27,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 83,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The stock has a market cap of C$80.73 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.37.

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Wares acquired 156,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$57,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,636,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,555,363.66. Insiders purchased 536,500 shares of company stock worth $198,505 over the last quarter.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.