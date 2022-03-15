Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Österreichische Post stock remained flat at $$21.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. Österreichische Post has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

Österreichische Post Company Profile

Ã-sterreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

