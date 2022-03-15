Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Trading Down 10.6%

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Rating) shares fell 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.57 and last traded at $35.57. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24.

About Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF)

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

