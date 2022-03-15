Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem Sells 6,586 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $254,153.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 332,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,117. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.96. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OM. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Outset Medical by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,821,000 after purchasing an additional 999,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Outset Medical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,946,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,819,000 after purchasing an additional 106,224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,614,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,488,000 after buying an additional 338,146 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,901,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,872,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,311,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period.

Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

