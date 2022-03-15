Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

OTCMKTS:OXINF opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.