Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $6.23 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.6% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.67 on Tuesday, hitting $423.49. 171,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,468,488. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $385.34 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $447.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.