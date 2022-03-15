Oxygen (OXY) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, Oxygen has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $14.42 million and approximately $400,358.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000820 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

