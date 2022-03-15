P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Short Interest Down 23.1% in February

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTSI. Stephens began coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,708,000 after acquiring an additional 338,402 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,968,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,418,000 after acquiring an additional 372,506 shares during the period. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTSI opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $750.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.51. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services are set to split on Thursday, March 17th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, March 17th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 45.92%. The company had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

