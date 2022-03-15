P2P Global Investments (LON:P2P) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $826.00

P2P Global Investments PLC (LON:P2P – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 826 ($10.74) and traded as low as GBX 822 ($10.69). P2P Global Investments shares last traded at GBX 826 ($10.74), with a volume of 23,968 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £617.42 million and a PE ratio of 20.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 826 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73, a current ratio of 68.62 and a quick ratio of 10.04.

Get P2P Global Investments alerts:

P2P Global Investments Company Profile (LON:P2P)

P2P Global Investments PLC is a closed ended mutual fund launched and managed by Marshall Wace LLP. It is Co-managed by MW Eaglewood Europe LLP. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for P2P Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P2P Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.