Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 48.79% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.10.

