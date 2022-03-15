Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Trading Down 0.5%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.48. 225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMD. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,752,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,182,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000.

