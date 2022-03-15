Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Stake Increased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 601.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,525 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 416.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,348 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 74.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,891 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 260,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71.

