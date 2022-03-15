Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCFBF)

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

