Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.300 EPS.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $6.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $518.83. 8,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,469. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of -110.82 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $598.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.86.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $611.34.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,126 shares of company stock worth $16,489,970. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,376 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.