Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Short Interest Update

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.
OTCMKTS:PAFRF opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.32.
Pan African Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
