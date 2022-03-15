Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Short Interest Update

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

OTCMKTS:PAFRF opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.32.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Pan African Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate Office & Other, and Funding Company. The Barberton Mines segment sells gold to financial institutions located in Barberton, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.