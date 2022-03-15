Pangolin Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.90 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $16.89 million and $2.90 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00046225 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.47 or 0.06668446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,220.53 or 0.99959081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00040722 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,869,587 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

