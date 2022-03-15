Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Paratek Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,662. The company has a market capitalization of $155.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $11.23.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 49,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $210,335.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 17,819 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $76,087.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 100,036 shares of company stock valued at $427,154. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

