PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Shares Up 2.8%

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.87. 134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60.

PARK24 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKCOY)

Park24 Co, Ltd. engages in the parking lot business. Its operations are carried out through the following business divisions: Parking Business, Mobility Business and Overseas Business. The Parking Business division provides hourly parking slots as well as a broad array of parking services such as facility management services for visitor parking of administrative authorities and hospitals, and the management of monthly parking services.

