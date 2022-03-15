ParkByte (PKB) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.00

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, ParkByte has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. ParkByte has a market cap of $21,580.22 and $6.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

ParkByte Profile

PKB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParkByte’s official website is www.parkbyte.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to become the de facto method of payment for the parking industry. A SHA256 coin operating on proof of work and proof of stake with a coin cap of 25 million. The idea of this coin is to lay the foundations to give car park operators the platform to integrate with cryptocurrencies with ease. They see Bitcoin as the tool that is trying to revolutionize the Financial Industry and that it shouldn't stop there. There are many other industry's worldwide that could benefit from its technology. ParkByte will be therefore specifically targeted at laying the foundations for processing parking transactions. Currently Parking can be paid via many methods but there is not yet a crypto related method. “

ParkByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

