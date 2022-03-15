Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 778,300 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the February 13th total of 589,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.4 days.
Shares of PKIUF stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.
Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.
