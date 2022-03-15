PARSIQ Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.16 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $32.75 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.12 or 0.00282998 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003720 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $461.82 or 0.01176144 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003377 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 147,003,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.