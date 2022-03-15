PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $32.75 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 147,003,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

