PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PARTS iD (NYSE:ID – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ID traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,636. PARTS iD has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $9.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PARTS iD by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in PARTS iD by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PARTS iD during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PARTS iD by 45,714.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PARTS iD during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000.

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

