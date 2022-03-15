Patrick Joseph Doran Purchases 45,000 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) EVP Patrick Joseph Doran bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,624. The stock has a market cap of $136.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.