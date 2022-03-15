Patrick Joseph Doran Purchases 45,000 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) EVP Patrick Joseph Doran bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,624. The stock has a market cap of $136.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 549,820 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

