PaySign (PAYS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PaySign stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.94. PaySign has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.12.

Get PaySign alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $56,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 28,753 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile (Get Rating)

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.