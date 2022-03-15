Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Down to $19.86

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.86, but opened at $18.47. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 122,005 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $196,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $143,491.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,826 shares of company stock valued at $599,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,170,308 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 44.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,681 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 108,356 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,721 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 100,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

