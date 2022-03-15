PegNet (PEG) Market Cap Hits $172,006.33

PegNet (PEG) traded up 133.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a market cap of $172,006.33 and $894.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PegNet has traded up 61.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.38 or 0.06658519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,333.50 or 0.99948494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00040368 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

