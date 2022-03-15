Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.87 and last traded at $21.86. Approximately 113,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 29,397,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $30,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

