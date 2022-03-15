pEOS (PEOS) Price Hits $0.0017

pEOS (PEOS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $2.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded 109.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00044912 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.06 or 0.06629807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,201.58 or 0.99997436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00040848 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

