Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) were down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 8,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 8,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42.

Get Perimeter Medical Imaging AI alerts:

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF)

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. The firm’s S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional and real-time margin visualization of an excised tissue specimen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.