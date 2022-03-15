Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

PRGO opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.07. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -297.14%.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Perrigo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Perrigo by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

