Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.
PRGO opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.07. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $50.90.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Perrigo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Perrigo by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
