Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $343.04

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 343.04 ($4.46) and traded as low as GBX 334.40 ($4.35). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 334.40 ($4.35), with a volume of 6,640 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.02 million and a P/E ratio of 17.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 343.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 330.31.

Personal Group Company Profile (LON:PGH)

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

