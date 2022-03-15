Peter Gordon Stothart Purchases 22,057 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Stock

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart purchased 22,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,403.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,875,611.56.

Shares of IMG stock traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.03. 1,514,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,125. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$4.62.

IMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.23.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

