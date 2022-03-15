Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PDL. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petra Diamonds presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

Shares of LON PDL opened at GBX 107 ($1.39) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £207.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36. Petra Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 118 ($1.53).

In related news, insider Peter John Hill bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($127,438.23).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

