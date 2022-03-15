Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,551,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,641 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $26,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.55. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

