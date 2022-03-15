Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $293.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

