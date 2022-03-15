Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Market Cap Reaches $3.29 Million

Phantasma Energy (KCAL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $58,564.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00046225 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.47 or 0.06668446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,220.53 or 0.99959081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00040722 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,808,400 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

