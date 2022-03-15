Phantasma (SOUL) Market Cap Reaches $100.21 Million

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Phantasma has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $100.21 million and $1.29 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,486.15 or 1.00011969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00068908 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00021380 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000048 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00017029 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.82 or 0.00255349 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,310,056 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.