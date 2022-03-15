Philip B. Hawkins Sells 10,862 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $906,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded down $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.03. The stock had a trading volume of 130,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,497. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.37. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $88.90.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Huntington National Bank increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGRC. StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

