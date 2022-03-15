Philip B. Hawkins Sells 10,862 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $906,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded down $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.03. The stock had a trading volume of 130,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,497. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.37. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $88.90.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Huntington National Bank increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGRC. StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th.
About McGrath RentCorp (Get Rating)
McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.
