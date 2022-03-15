Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,015. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 112,658 shares during the last quarter. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PHIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

