Phoenixcoin (PXC) Achieves Market Cap of $682,420.12

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 29.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $682,420.12 and approximately $62.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,613.07 or 0.99799421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00069185 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.02 or 0.00244422 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011473 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.95 or 0.00264402 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00125544 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003923 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00032355 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,962,962 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

