Phore (PHR) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,485.00

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Phore has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Phore has a market cap of $668,610.08 and $2,485.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002338 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.43 or 0.00310968 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,319,778 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

