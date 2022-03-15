PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PPCCY traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.09. 2,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,869. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09. PICC Property and Casualty has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

