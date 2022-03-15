Pickle Finance Trading Down 15.3% This Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.63 or 0.00009183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and $580,998.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00034605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00104257 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

