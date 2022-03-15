PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Down 27.9% in February

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTY. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,245,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,608,000 after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,217,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 134,123 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 764,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,774. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

