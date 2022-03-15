PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.44 and last traded at $98.39. Approximately 330,616 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 102,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.32.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,858,000 after buying an additional 156,554 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 585,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,022,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 13,749.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 454,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 451,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter.

