Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 358,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,331,879 shares.The stock last traded at $24.48 and had previously closed at $25.53.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.
The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.33.
Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)
Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
