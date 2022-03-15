Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 358,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,331,879 shares.The stock last traded at $24.48 and had previously closed at $25.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.