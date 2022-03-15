Pinkcoin Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $857,387.44 and $97.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00243013 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011518 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003867 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000922 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00033937 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.81 or 0.00965880 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,324,770 coins and its circulating supply is 435,064,334 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

