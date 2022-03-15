Pirate Chain Price Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00003480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $260.20 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.04 or 0.00365135 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00073291 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00091603 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,869,125 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

