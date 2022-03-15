PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Shares Up 0.4%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71. 45,065 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 21,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

A number of research firms have commented on PBTHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PointsBet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PointsBet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PointsBet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

